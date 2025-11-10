Chow Tai Fook to Review Interim Results and Dividend Declaration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group ( (HK:1929) ) has shared an announcement.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited announced that its board of directors will meet on November 25, 2025, to review and approve the interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1929) stock is a Hold with a HK$14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock, see the HK:1929 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited operates in the luxury goods industry, primarily focusing on the design, manufacture, and retail of high-quality jewelry. The company is known for its extensive range of products, including gold, platinum, and gem-set jewelry, and has a significant market presence in Greater China and other international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 110.50%

Average Trading Volume: 15,524,037

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$136.4B

