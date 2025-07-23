Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group ( (HK:1929) ).

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited announced that all proposed resolutions at its annual general meeting held on July 23, 2025, were approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and granting of mandates for share issuance and buyback. This successful approval reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1929) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock, see the HK:1929 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a prominent player in the jewellery industry, known for its high-quality jewellery products and services. The company primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, and retail of jewellery, catering to a diverse market with a strong presence in Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 20,224,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$138.1B

For an in-depth examination of 1929 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue