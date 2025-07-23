Chow Tai Fook Adjusts Convertible Bond Conversion Price Following Dividend Declaration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group ( (HK:1929) ) is now available.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited announced an adjustment in the conversion price of its HK$8.8 billion convertible bonds due in 2030, following the declaration of a final dividend of HK$0.32 per share. This adjustment will lower the conversion price from HK$17.32 to HK$16.91 per share, effective from August 8, 2025, increasing the maximum number of shares issuable upon full conversion of the bonds by 12,318,988 shares. This move is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure, representing approximately 5.28% of the existing issued share capital and 5.01% of the enlarged share capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1929) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock, see the HK:1929 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a prominent player in the jewellery industry, primarily offering a wide range of jewellery products. The company is known for its focus on high-quality jewellery and has a significant market presence in Hong Kong and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 20,224,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$138.1B

For an in-depth examination of 1929 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue