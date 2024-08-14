Chow Sang Sang Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Chow Sang Sang Holdings International (HK:0116) has released an update.

Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited has scheduled a Board of Directors meeting for August 27, 2024, to approve the publication of the interim financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2024, and to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. The announcement emphasizes the proactive steps the company is taking in maintaining transparency with its financial performance and shareholder value distribution.

