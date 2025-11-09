Chorus Aviation’s Earnings Call Highlights Strategic Growth

Chorus Aviation ((TSE:CHR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Chorus Aviation’s recent earnings call reflected a generally positive sentiment, with the company showcasing strong financial results and operational performance. Despite facing some challenges like decreased adjusted EBITDA and geopolitical impacts on contracts, the overall outlook remains optimistic due to strategic initiatives such as share buybacks and debt repayment, which are expected to drive future growth.

Share Buybacks and Debt Repayment

Chorus Aviation has made significant strides in its financial strategy by announcing the intention to repurchase up to $50 million of common shares, having already repurchased $35.2 million year-to-date. The company also completed the redemption of Series B debentures, marking substantial progress in its debt repayment plans.

Successful Sale of Dash 8-400 Aircraft

The company executed agreements to sell all nine Dash 8-400 aircraft, resulting in net proceeds of approximately CAD 86 million. This move has unlocked meaningful value for Chorus Aviation, contributing positively to its financial standing.

Expansion in Specialized MRO and Defense Capabilities

Chorus Aviation completed the acquisition of Elisen, which enhances its specialized MRO and defense capabilities. This acquisition is expected to open up higher value opportunities and strengthen the company’s market position.

Strong Operational Performance and New Contracts

The Jazz team delivered solid on-time performance and strong earnings, while Voyageur was awarded new contracts by the Department of National Defense, enhancing its aviation support services.

Positive Financial Metrics

Chorus Aviation reported a 40% increase in adjusted earnings per share compared to last year. Additionally, free cash flow increased by $0.7 million, and the leverage ratio was maintained at 1.5, aligning with the company’s targeted range.

Decreased Adjusted EBITDA

Despite the positive financial metrics, Chorus Aviation experienced a decrease in adjusted EBITDA by $2 million compared to last year, primarily due to lower aircraft leasing revenue under the CPA.

Impact of Geopolitical Environment on Contracts

Voyageur faced increased cost pressures due to changes in the geopolitical environment, affecting UN and World Food Program contracts. This led to an expedited shift away from lower-margin contracts, impacting the company’s overall contract strategy.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Chorus Aviation has outlined several strategic initiatives, including a substantial issuer bid (SIB) to repurchase up to $50 million of common shares, adding to the $35.2 million in share buybacks year-to-date. The company has also completed the redemption of Series B debentures and declared a second dividend payment of $0.08 per share for the quarter. With a strong liquidity position and expectations of further proceeds from aircraft sales, Chorus Aviation is poised for continued growth.

In summary, Chorus Aviation’s earnings call highlighted a positive sentiment with strong financial results and strategic initiatives aimed at driving future growth. Despite some challenges, the company’s focus on share buybacks, debt repayment, and expansion in specialized capabilities positions it well for continued success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue