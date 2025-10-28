Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Reports Steady Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co ( (HK:3618) ) is now available.

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a slight increase in operating income and net profit compared to the same period last year. Despite a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities, the bank maintained a stable performance with a minor decline in return on net assets and total assets, indicating steady growth and resilience in its financial operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3618) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co stock, see the HK:3618 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on commercial banking services, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 16,687,886

Current Market Cap: HK$83.29B

For an in-depth examination of 3618 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue