ChipMOS Technologies Concludes Share Repurchase Program with Partial Execution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

ChipMOS Technologies ( (IMOS) ) has issued an update.

On July 14, 2025, ChipMOS Technologies announced the expiration and execution status of its share repurchase program, which was initially set to run from May 14 to July 13, 2025. The company repurchased 9,105,000 shares out of the planned 15,000,000, with a total monetary amount of NTD 256,939,675. The average repurchase price per share was NTD 28.22. The repurchase was not fully executed as the company adopted a phased strategy to protect shareholder interests and respond to market conditions.

Spark’s Take on IMOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMOS is a Outperform.

ChipMOS Technologies’ overall stock score reflects stable financial performance and technical indicators with moderate valuation. The earnings call revealed mixed results, with strategic initiatives supporting long-term value. Improving profit margins and operational efficiency remain crucial for enhancing stock performance.

To see Spark’s full report on IMOS stock, click here.

More about ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on providing assembly and testing services for a wide range of integrated circuits. The company is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and is known for its expertise in the semiconductor supply chain, serving various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 25,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $651.2M

Find detailed analytics on IMOS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue