Chinney Investments Announces Disposal of Target Group

Chinney Investments, Limited ( (HK:0216) ) has provided an announcement.

Chinney Investments, Limited has announced a voluntary disclosure regarding the disposal of its Target Group, which includes Oseling Investments, King Capital, and The Bauhinia Hotel (TST). The agreement involves selling the Sale Share and Sale Loans to Brightwood Management Limited for approximately HK$340,349,500, subject to certain conditions. The transaction does not constitute a notifiable transaction under the Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, but CIL has chosen to inform shareholders and potential investors. The disposal’s completion is contingent upon fulfilling specific conditions, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about Chinney Investments, Limited

Chinney Investments, Limited (CIL) is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. It operates in the investment sector, holding significant equity interests in various subsidiaries, including Hon Kwok, which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. CIL’s market focus includes property investments and management.

