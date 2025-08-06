Chinney Alliance Group Limited Updates Hong Kong Share Registrar

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Chinney Alliance Group Limited ( (HK:0385) ) has shared an update.

Chinney Alliance Group Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, effective from August 12, 2025. The new registrar will be Tricor Investor Services Limited, and all applications for share transfers should be directed to them from this date. This change is part of the company’s administrative updates and may streamline operations related to share transfers, potentially impacting shareholders and stakeholders involved in these processes.

Average Trading Volume: 63,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$232M

