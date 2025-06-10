China Yuchai International Schedules AGM and Proposes New Equity Plan

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Yuchai International ( (CYD) ) has shared an update.

China Yuchai International Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for July 8, 2025, in Singapore. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the adoption of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase in the limit of Directors’ fees, and the re-election of retiring Directors. Additionally, shareholders will vote on the establishment of a new 2025 Equity Incentive Plan, which aims to motivate and retain key employees and directors by granting share options, restricted stock, and stock payments. This plan is set to replace the previous plan that expired in 2024, and it includes provisions for up to 1,800,000 ordinary shares to be issued under the plan, subject to adjustments.

The most recent analyst rating on (CYD) stock is a Hold with a $22.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, CYD is a Neutral.

China Yuchai International’s overall stock score reflects a balanced financial performance with strong balance sheet fundamentals and moderate revenue growth. Technical indicators suggest positive momentum, while valuation metrics imply a fair price. The earnings call highlights growth in key segments and strategic initiatives that bolster future confidence, despite challenges in the Chinese market and flat revenue growth in the second half.

More about China Yuchai International

Average Trading Volume: 256,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $672.7M

