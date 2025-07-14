China Wantian Holdings Updates Board Structure and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Wantian Holdings Limited ( (HK:1854) ) is now available.

China Wantian Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its board committees. This update on the board structure, including the establishment of committees focused on audit, remuneration, nomination, environmental, social, governance, and climate change, reflects the company’s commitment to comprehensive governance and strategic oversight.

China Wantian Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on various business sectors through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 655,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.47B

