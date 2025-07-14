China Wantian Holdings Announces Executive Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China Wantian Holdings Limited ( (HK:1854) ) is now available.

China Wantian Holdings Limited has announced a series of changes in its executive structure. Mr. Liu Chi Ching has resigned as an executive director to focus on his personal business commitments, with no disagreements reported with the board. Consequently, Mr. Zhong Xueyong has been appointed to take over Mr. Liu’s roles as an authorized representative, process agent, and a member of the remuneration committee, effective from July 14, 2025.

More about China Wantian Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 655,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.47B

