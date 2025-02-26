China Vocational Education Expands with New Land Acquisition for Huali College Campus

China Vocational Education Holdings Limited ( (HK:1756) ) has provided an announcement.

China Vocational Education Holdings Limited announced that its affiliated entity, Huali College, has successfully acquired land use rights in Jiangmen City, China, for RMB83,044,500. This acquisition will facilitate the construction of a new campus for Huali College, enhancing the company’s educational infrastructure and potentially strengthening its market position in the vocational education sector.

More about China Vocational Education Holdings Limited

China Vocational Education Holdings Limited operates in the education sector, focusing on providing vocational education services in China. The company is involved in the development and management of educational institutions, offering programs aimed at equipping students with practical skills for various industries.

