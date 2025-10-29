China Unicom (Hong Kong) Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) ( (HK:0762) ) just unveiled an update.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its board committees. This announcement outlines the leadership structure, which includes executive directors and independent non-executive directors, and details the members of the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This organizational update is crucial for stakeholders as it reflects the company’s governance and strategic decision-making framework.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0762) stock is a Buy with a HK$10.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock, see the HK:0762 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of communication services. The company focuses on offering mobile and fixed-line services, data communications, and internet-related services, primarily catering to the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 39,949,480

Current Market Cap: HK$280.3B

See more insights into 0762 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue