China Tonghai Sells California Property in Discloseable Transaction

China Tonghai International Financial Limited ( (HK:0952) ) has shared an update.

China Tonghai International Financial Limited, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to sell a property located in Hillsborough, California, for US$7.5 million. The transaction is considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, as it exceeds 5% but is less than 25% of the applicable percentage ratio. The property, a vacant 2-storey home acquired in August 2023 as part of a debt settlement, has not generated rental income. This disposal may impact the company’s financial position by liquidating a non-performing asset.

More about China Tonghai International Financial Limited

