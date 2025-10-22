China Tianrui Group Cement Secures Approval for Key Supply Agreements at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1252) ) has issued an announcement.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. announced the successful passing of resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on October 22, 2025. The resolutions included the approval of several framework agreements related to clinker and raw coal supply, which are crucial for the company’s operations. The approval was achieved through a poll, with significant shareholder Yu Kuo Company Limited abstaining due to material interests, allowing independent shareholders to vote. This development is expected to strengthen the company’s supply chain and operational capabilities.

More about China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cement and related products. The company is positioned in the market to serve construction and infrastructure projects, primarily within China.

Average Trading Volume: 25,666,414

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.06B

