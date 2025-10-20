China Tianbao Group Faces Compliance Challenge as Director Steps Down

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Tianbao Group Development Company Limited ( (HK:1427) ).

China Tianbao Group Development Company Limited announced the expiration of Mr. Hou Liang’s tenure as an independent non-executive director on October 20, 2025. Mr. Hou has decided not to renew his appointment to focus on other business engagements. His departure leaves the company with a shortfall in the required number of independent non-executive directors and committee members as per the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules. The company plans to fill the vacancy within three months to comply with these regulations.

Average Trading Volume: 140,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$218.6M

