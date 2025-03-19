China Tianbao Group Announces CEO Transition

China Tianbao Group Development Company Limited ( (HK:1427) ) has issued an announcement.

China Tianbao Group Development Company Limited has announced a change in its executive leadership. Mr. Li Baotian has resigned from his position as CEO to focus on his role as chairman of the board, while Ms. Shen Lifeng has been appointed as the new CEO. Ms. Shen brings extensive experience in law, investment, and corporate management, and her appointment is expected to enhance the strategic planning and corporate development of the Group.

More about China Tianbao Group Development Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: 7.39%

Average Trading Volume: 200,250

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$216.9M

