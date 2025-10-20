China Tianbao Group Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Tianbao Group Development Company Limited ( (HK:1427) ) has issued an announcement.

China Tianbao Group Development Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. LI Baotian serving as the Chairman. The board has established five committees, each focusing on different aspects of the company’s governance, such as audit, remuneration, nomination, strategic planning, and investment decisions. This announcement provides clarity on the leadership structure and governance framework, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the company’s decision-making processes and strategic direction.

