China Telecom Reports Strong Subscriber Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Telecom ( (HK:0728) ) has issued an update.

China Telecom reported its key operating statistics for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a net increase of 4.48 million mobile subscribers, bringing the total to 437.19 million. Notably, the company saw a significant growth in its 5G network subscribers, with a net increase of 10.39 million, reaching a total of 292.41 million. The expansion in both mobile and 5G subscribers underscores China Telecom’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market presence and adapt to the growing demand for advanced network services.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0728) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Telecom stock, see the HK:0728 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited is a major telecommunications company in China, providing a wide range of services including mobile, wireline broadband, and 5G network services. The company is focused on expanding its subscriber base and enhancing its network capabilities to maintain a strong market position in the telecommunications industry.

Average Trading Volume: 78,312,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$658.9B

See more insights into 0728 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue