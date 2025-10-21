China Telecom Reports Stable Growth in 2025 Q3 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Telecom ( (HK:0728) ) has provided an announcement.

China Telecom Corporation Limited reported its financial results for the first three quarters of 2025, showing a slight increase in operating revenues to RMB397.0 billion and a 5.0% rise in profit attributable to equity holders, reaching RMB30.8 billion. These results indicate a stable financial performance with a modest growth in profitability, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its service revenues and operational efficiency, which could positively impact its stakeholders and market positioning.

China Telecom Corporation Limited is a major telecommunications company in China, providing a wide range of services including mobile, broadband, and fixed-line communications. The company is a key player in the telecommunications industry, focusing on expanding its service offerings and maintaining a strong market presence in China.

