China Supply Chain Holdings Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

The latest announcement is out from China Supply Chain Holdings Limited ( (HK:3708) ).

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for December 2, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, reappointment of auditors, and re-election of directors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for the issuance of new shares, which could impact its capital structure and market operations, potentially influencing shareholder value and strategic growth initiatives.

More about China Supply Chain Holdings Limited

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the supply chain industry. The company focuses on providing comprehensive supply chain solutions, with a market focus on enhancing efficiency and reliability in logistics and distribution networks.

Average Trading Volume: 23,256,129

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$127.5M

