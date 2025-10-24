China Sunshine Paper Expands Framework Agreements with Xiamen C&D

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2002) ) is now available.

China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd. has announced revisions to its existing framework agreements with Xiamen C&D Group, enhancing their business relationship. The Supplemental Agreements allow for expanded procurement options and increased annual purchase caps, indicating a strategic move to strengthen supply chain operations and potentially improve market positioning. These transactions, classified as continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules, require independent shareholder approval due to their scale, highlighting their significance to the company’s strategic operations.

More about China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd.

China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd. operates in the paper manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and distribution of packaging paper products. The company is involved in transactions with Xiamen C&D Group, a major distributor of wood pulp materials and packaging paper products.

