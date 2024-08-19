China State Construction Reports Strong Mid-Year Growth

China State Construction International Holdings (HK:3311) has released an update.

China State Construction International Holdings Limited has announced a robust performance in its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2024, with revenue and profit attributable to owners of the Company increasing by 12.1% and 12.7% respectively, compared to the same period in 2023. The company also reported a slight decrease in gross profit margin by 0.2%. An interim dividend of HK33 cents per share has been declared, signaling confidence in the company’s financial health.

For further insights into HK:3311 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.