China State Construction Reports Stable Q3 2025 Performance

China State Construction International Holdings ( (CCOHF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China State Construction International Holdings presented to its investors.

China State Construction International Holdings Limited is a prominent player in the construction and engineering sector, primarily engaged in building and infrastructure projects, and operates as a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, China State Construction International Holdings Limited announced a stable financial performance, highlighting its revenue and operating profit figures for the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

The company reported unaudited group revenue of approximately RMB77.7 billion, with a share of revenue from joint ventures amounting to RMB2.68 billion. The operating profit, including joint ventures, stood at approximately RMB11.92 billion, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year’s figures. Additionally, the company secured new contracts valued at RMB128.01 billion and maintained a substantial backlog of RMB393.61 billion as of the end of September 2025.

Looking ahead, China State Construction International Holdings Limited remains focused on leveraging its robust contract backlog and strategic initiatives to sustain its growth trajectory. The management’s outlook suggests a continued emphasis on expanding its project portfolio and enhancing operational efficiencies.

