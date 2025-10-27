China State Construction International Reports Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China State Construction International Holdings ( (HK:3311) ) just unveiled an update.

China State Construction International Holdings Limited announced its unaudited financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, reporting group revenue of approximately RMB77.7 billion and a backlog of RMB393.61 billion. The company’s financial results indicate a stable operating profit compared to the previous year, highlighting its strong market position despite a slight decrease in revenue. The announcement provides shareholders and potential investors with timely information, although it cautions that the figures are unaudited and subject to change.

China State Construction International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, which is listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company operates in the construction industry, focusing on infrastructure and building projects, and is a significant player in the market with a substantial shareholding by its parent company.

YTD Price Performance: -12.83%

Average Trading Volume: 7,048,044

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$53.4B

