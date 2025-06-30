China Shuifa Singyes Energy Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings ( (HK:0750) ) has shared an announcement.

China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2025. The resolutions included the re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the board for share repurchase and issuance. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic growth and operational stability.

China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on solar energy solutions. The company provides a range of services including the design, engineering, and construction of solar power systems, catering to both residential and commercial markets.

YTD Price Performance: -19.05%

Average Trading Volume: 626,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$642.9M

