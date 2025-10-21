China Shuifa Singyes Energy Acquires 100% Equity in Major Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings ( (HK:0750) ) has issued an announcement.

China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Limited has announced a major transaction involving the acquisition of 100% equity interest in a target company for RMB600 million. This acquisition is expected to increase the group’s net assets by approximately RMB133 million and result in a pre-tax gain of about RMB163 million. The transaction, which exceeds 25% of applicable percentage ratios, requires shareholder approval, which will be obtained through written consent from a major shareholder, eliminating the need for a general meeting.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0750) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings stock, see the HK:0750 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings

China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on solar energy solutions. The company is involved in the development, construction, and operation of solar power plants, as well as the provision of solar energy products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 833,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$680.7M

See more data about 0750 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue