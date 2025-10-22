China Shanshui Cement Reports Financial Decline for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Shanshui Cement Group ( (HK:0691) ) has provided an announcement.

China Shanshui Cement Group Limited reported a decline in financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company’s operating revenue decreased compared to the same period in 2024, leading to a loss before taxation of RMB 121,997,000. The financial results indicate challenges in maintaining profitability, with increased finance costs and a decrease in other net revenue impacting the bottom line. These results may affect the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Shanshui Cement Group

China Shanshui Cement Group Limited operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and sale of cement and related products. The company serves various markets with a strong emphasis on infrastructure and construction projects.

Average Trading Volume: 352,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.57B

