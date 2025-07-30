China Shanshui Cement Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Shanshui Cement Group ( (HK:0691) ).

China Shanshui Cement Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 11, 2025, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it may impact the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder interests, reflecting on its operational performance and market positioning.

China Shanshui Cement Group Limited operates in the construction materials industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of cement and related products. The company serves various markets, emphasizing infrastructure and building projects.

Average Trading Volume: 283,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3B

