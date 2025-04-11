China Science and Education Industry Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

China Vocational Education Holdings Limited ( (HK:1756) ) just unveiled an update.

China Science and Education Industry Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for April 28, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the six months ending February 28, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend and review other matters, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

China Science and Education Industry Group Limited operates within the education sector, focusing on vocational education services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -15.94%

Average Trading Volume: 432,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$684M

