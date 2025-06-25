China Science and Education Industry Group Announces Board Composition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from China Vocational Education Holdings Limited ( (HK:1756) ).

China Science and Education Industry Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board consists of both executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Zhang Zhifeng serving as the Chairman. The announcement also detailed the membership of three key board committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, highlighting the leadership roles and responsibilities of each director within these committees. This update is significant for stakeholders as it clarifies the governance structure and leadership dynamics within the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operational oversight.

More about China Vocational Education Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 567,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$696M

