China Resources Power Reports Growth in Renewable Energy Generation

China Resources Power Holdings Co ( (HK:0836) ) has shared an update.

China Resources Power Holdings Co reported an increase in net generation for its subsidiary power plants by 3.8% in the first half of 2025, with wind farms and photovoltaic plants showing substantial growth of 15.5% and 31.3% respectively. This growth in renewable energy output highlights the company’s strategic focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio, which could enhance its market positioning and appeal to environmentally conscious stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0836) stock is a Buy with a HK$21.00 price target.

More about China Resources Power Holdings Co

China Resources Power Holdings Co is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the energy sector. It focuses on power generation, with a significant emphasis on renewable energy sources such as wind and photovoltaic power.

YTD Price Performance: 5.78%

Average Trading Volume: 12,608,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$100B

