China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. Renews Key Transaction Agreements

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. ( (HK:1209) ) has shared an announcement.

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. announced the renewal of its continuing connected transaction agreements, set to commence in 2026, and the renewal of annual caps under the amended 2023 CR Land Commercial Operational Services Framework Agreement. These renewals, which require independent shareholder approval for certain non-exempt transactions, aim to extend the agreements for an additional three years, impacting the company’s operational continuity and compliance with listing rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1209) stock is a Buy with a HK$46.00 price target.

More about China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd.

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. operates in the real estate and property management industry, focusing on providing commercial operational services. The company is a subsidiary of China Resources Land Limited, which is part of the larger China Resources Company Limited group.

Average Trading Volume: 3,584,315

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$96B

