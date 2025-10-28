China Resources Gas Group Proposes Domicile Change to Hong Kong

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Resources Gas Group ( (HK:1193) ) has shared an announcement.

China Resources Gas Group has announced a proposed change of domicile from Bermuda to Hong Kong, aligning with the Companies (Amendment) (No. 2) Ordinance 2025. This move is intended to streamline operations under Hong Kong laws without affecting the company’s assets, management, or shareholder interests. The company also plans to adopt new Articles of Association in compliance with Hong Kong laws. The proposed changes are subject to shareholder approval and will not impact the company’s listing status or business continuity.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1193) stock is a Hold with a HK$20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Resources Gas Group stock, see the HK:1193 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Resources Gas Group

Average Trading Volume: 5,973,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$47.86B

Learn more about 1193 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue