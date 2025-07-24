China Resources Cement Maintains AAA Credit Rating

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Resources Cement Holdings ( (HK:1313) ) has issued an announcement.

China Resources Cement Holdings announced that its long-term credit rating has been maintained at AAA by China Lianhe Credit Rating Co., Ltd. This rating applies both to the company and its 2024 First Tranche Medium-Term Notes, reflecting a stable outlook. This affirmation of the highest credit rating underscores the company’s strong financial position and stability, which is likely to bolster investor confidence and solidify its standing in the building materials sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1313) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.90 price target.

More about China Resources Cement Holdings

China Resources Cement Holdings operates in the building materials industry, focusing primarily on the production and distribution of cement and related products. The company is a significant player in the Chinese market, emphasizing technological advancements and sustainable practices in its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 13,837,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$14.52B



