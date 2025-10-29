China Reinsurance Reports Nine-Month Financial Data and Solvency Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. Class H ( (HK:1508) ) has issued an announcement.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation announced the unaudited financial data and solvency statement for its subsidiary, China Re Life, for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company successfully issued RMB5.0 billion in capital supplementary bonds, necessitating quarterly disclosure of financial and solvency reports. This move is expected to enhance transparency and strengthen the company’s financial position, potentially impacting its market standing and stakeholder confidence.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation is a major player in the reinsurance industry, primarily offering life and health reinsurance services. The company focuses on providing financial protection and risk management solutions, with a significant presence in the Chinese market.

