China Reinsurance Discloses Q3 2025 Financial Data and Solvency Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. Class H ( (HK:1508) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation announced the unaudited financial data and solvency statement for its subsidiary, China Re P&C, for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. The company disclosed a comprehensive financial position with total assets amounting to RMB146.19 billion. The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance by regularly disclosing financial data and solvency statements, which is crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and ensuring market stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1508) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. Class H stock, see the HK:1508 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. Class H

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the reinsurance industry, primarily offering property and casualty reinsurance services. The company focuses on the Chinese market and has issued capital supplementary bonds to strengthen its financial position.

Average Trading Volume: 38,617,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$67.54B

For detailed information about 1508 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue