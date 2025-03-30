China Railway Signal & Communication Announces 2024 Annual Results

China Railway Signal & Communication ( (HK:3969) ) has shared an announcement.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited announced its audited annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024. Despite not being profitable since its listing, the company plans to distribute a cash dividend to shareholders, indicating a commitment to returning value. The announcement also highlighted the issuance of a standard unqualified audit report, ensuring the accuracy and completeness of its financial disclosures. The company continues to focus on corporate governance and risk management to strengthen its market position.

More about China Railway Signal & Communication

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the railway signaling and communication industry, providing essential products and services that focus on enhancing railway operations and safety.

YTD Price Performance: -0.23%

Average Trading Volume: 550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.67B

For an in-depth examination of 3969 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue