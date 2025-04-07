China Railway Group Secures Major Railway Project Bids

The latest update is out from China Railway Group ( (HK:0390) ).

China Railway Group Limited has announced winning significant bids for major railway projects, including sections of the Yichang to Fuling high-speed railway and the Nantong to Ningbo high-speed railway. These projects, with substantial bid amounts and lengthy project durations, are expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the railway construction industry.

More about China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited is a major player in the construction and engineering industry, primarily focusing on railway infrastructure projects. The company is involved in the development of high-speed railways and other large-scale civil engineering projects, positioning itself as a leader in the transportation infrastructure sector.

YTD Price Performance: -22.16%

Average Trading Volume: 6,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $17.69B

