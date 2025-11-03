China Qinfa Group Updates on TSE Coal Mine Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Qinfa Group Ltd. ( (HK:0866) ) has provided an update.

China Qinfa Group Limited has announced an update on its coal mining development at the TSE Coal Mine in South Kalimantan, Indonesia. The mine, which spans 168 square kilometers, is in the pre-operational planning phase with construction expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026. The TSE Coal Mine boasts an estimated coal reserve of 378.79 million metric tonnes and a coal resource of 897.14 million metric tonnes, with a calorific value superior to the company’s existing mines. This development is significant for the company as it enhances its resource base and positions it for future growth in the coal industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0866) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Qinfa Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:0866 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Qinfa Group Ltd.

China Qinfa Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in coal mining activities. The company operates through its subsidiaries, focusing on the development and extraction of coal resources, with a significant market presence in Indonesia.

Average Trading Volume: 8,327,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.41B

See more data about 0866 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue