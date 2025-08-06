China Properties Investment Announces Capital Reorganization Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited ( (HK:0736) ) has provided an update.

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited has announced a proposed capital reorganization, which includes a capital reduction and a subdivision of shares. The reorganization aims to reduce the par value of existing shares from HK$0.40 to HK$0.01 and subdivide unissued shares into new shares of lower par value. This move is subject to shareholder approval and other conditions, and if successful, it is expected to take effect on September 12, 2025. The reorganization is intended to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially improve its financial flexibility.

China Properties Investment Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 736.

Average Trading Volume: 281,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$52.9M

