China Power Reports Decline in Electricity Sales for September 2025

China Power International Development ( (HK:2380) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Power International Development Limited reported a decrease in electricity sales for September 2025, with a total of 9,465,705 MWh sold, down 11.51% from the previous year. The company’s total electricity sales for the first nine months of 2025 also saw a decline of 2.24% compared to the same period last year. The announcement highlights shifts in power generation types, with significant decreases in coal-fired power and increases in photovoltaic power. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing adjustments in its power generation portfolio, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2380) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.50 price target.

More about China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in the development and operation of power plants. The company focuses on various types of power generation, including hydropower, wind power, photovoltaic power, coal-fired power, natural gas power, and environmental power.

Average Trading Volume: 27,646,488

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$41.69B



