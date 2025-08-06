China Power International Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Power International Development ( (HK:2380) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Power International Development Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 21, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2025 and potentially declaring an interim dividend. This announcement may impact the company’s financial transparency and shareholder returns.

More about China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in the power industry. It focuses on the development and operation of power plants and the generation and sale of electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 29,406,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.73B

