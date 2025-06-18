China PengFei Group Announces AGM Results and Leadership Changes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China PengFei Group Limited ( (HK:3348) ) has shared an update.

China PengFei Group Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed unanimously. Key changes include the retirement and appointment of executive directors, as well as a change in the composition of the board committee, reflecting strategic adjustments in leadership and governance.

More about China PengFei Group Limited

China PengFei Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the manufacturing and supply of equipment for the cement industry, with a market presence primarily in China.

Average Trading Volume: 49,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$545M

Learn more about 3348 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.