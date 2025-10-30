China Pacific Insurance Releases Q3 Solvency Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co ( (HK:2601) ) has shared an update.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. has released an overseas regulatory announcement in accordance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules. The announcement, which includes a summary of the quarterly solvency report for Pacific Anxin Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd. for the third quarter of 2025, is intended for informational purposes, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. The company focuses on providing a range of insurance products and services, with a market focus that includes both domestic and international stakeholders.

