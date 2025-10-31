China Oilfield Services Reports Steady Growth Amid Market Challenges

China Oilfield Services Class H ( (CHOLF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China Oilfield Services Class H presented to its investors.

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), a leading provider in the oilfield services sector, specializes in offshore drilling, marine support, and geophysical acquisition services. The company operates primarily in the energy sector, offering high-quality equipment and technological support for exploration and production enhancement.

In its third-quarter report for 2025, China Oilfield Services Limited reported a steady increase in revenue and profit, despite the challenging market conditions marked by fluctuating oil prices. The company’s revenue for the first three quarters reached RMB 34,853.7 million, marking a 3.5% increase from the previous year, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 31.3% to RMB 3,209.4 million.

Key financial highlights include a significant 46.1% increase in net profit for the reporting period, attributed to improved equipment occupancy rates and successful high daily-rate projects in the North Sea. However, the company experienced a 61.2% decrease in net cash flows from operating activities, primarily due to unsettled business transactions. The company’s drilling services saw a 12.3% increase in operating days, with notable improvements in utilization rates for both jack-up and semi-submersible rigs.

Marine support services expanded their operational days by 17.7%, reinforcing COSL’s strong market position. In contrast, geophysical acquisition services faced reductions in 2D and 3D acquisition volumes, although ocean bottom operations saw a significant increase. The company remains committed to technological advancements and optimizing its service offerings.

Looking ahead, China Oilfield Services Limited aims to navigate the volatile energy market by focusing on high-value exploration and production projects. The management remains optimistic about sustaining growth through strategic equipment allocation and technological innovation, despite external market pressures.

