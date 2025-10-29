China Oilfield Services Renews Framework Agreement with CNOOC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Oilfield Services ( (HK:2883) ) has provided an announcement.

China Oilfield Services has entered into a new Master Services Framework Agreement with CNOOC, effective from January 1, 2026, continuing their collaboration for three more years. This agreement involves the provision of oilfield services by China Oilfield Services to CNOOC, while CNOOC will provide machinery leasing, kinetic energy, materials, and other ancillary services. The agreement is subject to approval by independent shareholders and is considered a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong Listing Rules, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two entities.

More about China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services is a leading integrated oilfield services provider globally, offering services across all phases of oil and gas exploration, development, and production. The company is closely linked with CNOOC, the largest offshore oil and gas producer in China, which holds a 50.86% stake in the company.

