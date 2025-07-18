China National Culture Group Limited Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China National Culture Group Limited ( (HK:0745) ) is now available.

China National Culture Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and independent non-executive directors. The board is structured with three committees: the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, and Nomination Committee, each with designated members and chairpersons. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its strategic decisions and enhancing transparency for stakeholders.

