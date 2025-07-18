China National Culture Group Appoints New Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China National Culture Group Limited ( (HK:0745) ) has provided an update.

China National Culture Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the appointment of Mr. Wang Shidi as an executive director effective July 18, 2025. Mr. Wang, who has extensive experience in business management and the culture and arts sector, will hold office until the next general meeting, where he will be eligible for re-election. His appointment is expected to bring valuable insights and strengthen the company’s position in the cultural industry.

Average Trading Volume: 295,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$154.7M

